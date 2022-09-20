Algonquin College holds vigil for slain student

Algonquin College held a vigil Tuesday for Savanna Pikuyak, a first-year student who was killed earlier this month.

According to friends, who asked not to be named, Pikuyak recently moved to Ottawa from Nunavut, planning to study pre-health at Algonquin College with aspirations of becoming a nurse.

Tuesday, she was remembered as a fast learner and as someone with a desire to help her own people.

“She was full of life, had a good sense of humour, was joyful. She was filled with hope about her future; coming to Algonquin College to learn an occupation, a vocation that would help others in their moment of need,” said Claude Brulé, president of Algonquin College.

Elders at the ceremony recalled the joy Pikuyak showed learning from them, learning how to sew mittens, and her appreciation for their knowledge.

In social media posts, her mother speaks of her daughter’s wit and dry humour.

“It’s been difficult, frankly. We were all shocked. It was a range of emotion from anger to really deep sorrow for everyone who was impacted by this really tragic and senseless killing of Savanna,” Brulé said.

Pikuyak was killed Sept. 12, at a home in the Woodvale Green area of Nepean. Friends and neighbours tell CTV News she had just moved into the apartment did not know her roommate, Nikolas Ibey, a 33-year-old who now faces a second-degree murder charge in her death.

Algonquin College says, in light of her death, they will conduct a review of the services they offer for students when it comes to housing and accommodation, including for students moving to the city.

“In light of this tragedy, we are going to review our processes, and services and resources that we have for our learners. We’ll also listen to our students and ensure we get the feedback to make sure we meet their needs,” Brulé said.