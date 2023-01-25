Algonquin College hosts mental health discussion on Bell Let's Talk Day

Students and staff at Algonquin College took part in the conversation on Bell Let's Talk Day.

The college hosted an in-person and virtual event in the auditorium, presented by The Royal and DIFD (Do it For Daron) to learn about the best ways to look after your mental health and that of others.

"An event like this is a real reminder that the college thinks it’s important, the Royal knows it’s important, and so does Do it for Daron; that’s why these agencies are supporting this event," said Dr. Gail Beck, Royal Ottawa interim chief of staff and Psychiatrist-in-Chief.

"As a child psychiatrist, who sees mostly youth, I’m aware that this is a group of people who have suffered a lot through the pandemic and for them to bring back an in-person event that talks about mental health at this point of time is really important," she said.

Speakers on stage covered three topics: anxiety and depression at school, substance use health, and suicide warning signs.

"Everyone has experienced something with mental health, so to learn more about it, and to be able to kind of connect with people on campus, it’s an important issue for everyone to be aware of," said Katelyn Rainer, a second year Algonquin College student who attended the event.

"As someone who suffers from mental health and stuff like that, with either anxiety or depression, knowing that there are services, knowing that there are other people around here to help is something that is comforting," said student Sam Michaud.

Tara White is another student who attended, who said she didn’t have things like this growing up in a small town.

"It’s nice to know that there’s more awareness around it, and we’re able to have these talks and conversations."

CTV Morning Live’s Stefan Keyes hosted the event.

"I certainly hope that what they have received from this panel discussion is knowledge, coping mechanisms, resources, and the understanding that a lot of people are going through this," he said. "Bell Let’s Talk is all about having these conversations."

The panel discussion was part of activities during Algonquin College’s Mental Health Awareness week, which runs from Jan. 23 to 27.