Algonquin College keeping mandatory masks until further notice

Algonquin College is extending its mandatory mask rules on campus until further notice, joining other post-secondary institutions in eastern Ontario in keeping masks mandatory amid the high COVID-19 rates.

The college announced earlier this month it was lifting the mandatory mask rules and the COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all three campuses at the end of the winter term.

On Thursday, Algonquin College president Claude Brulé said it will maintain the mandatory mask policy until further notice.

"This means that all those required to attend our campuses must continue to wear a mask," Brulé said in a statement.

Brulé notes medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has said Ottawa continues to see high levels of COVID-19 in the community, and is encouraging people to wear masks in indoor settings.

Algonquin College is still lifting its proof of vaccination requirements to visit the campuses in Ottawa, Pembroke and Perth.

The University of Ottawa and Queen's University are extending mandatory mask requirements for buildings until May 31, while Carleton University has said masks will continue to be mandatory on campus until further notice.

St. Lawrence College says it will also extend its mandatory mask requirements until further notice.