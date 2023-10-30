Algonquin Regiment in Timmins is hiring

Corp. Alex Engley-Murphy is a reservist with the Canadian Army. By trade, he's an infantry soldier and employed full-time with the Algonquin Regiment in Timmins.

"I take care of recruiting for Timmins, all the way down to New Liskeard, up to Hearst, west to Chapleau and east to the Quebec border," said Engley-Murphy

"We’re seeing a high number of applicants coming our way and it’s becoming very entertaining.”

The community can expect to see him and other local reservists marching on a monthly basis.

“The Canadian civilian population does not recognize that we are here in our local communities so by us going out into our communities is one of the ways we are trying to say hey, we’re hiring, we’re here," said Engley-Murphy.

"People should know that we’re here because we’re here to serve the Canadian public.”

"We’re going to do that in our tactical wear so instead of being in gym clothes we’re in our combats with our combat boots, with our fragmentation vests, tactical vests so we’re wearing more weight, our helmets, we also have our weapons with us as well," said Chief Warrant Officer Sara Surtees, regimental sergeant major of the Algonquin Regiment.

The exercise is also an effort to keep reserve members in top shape to be ready to be deployed if necessary.

“We have had a lot of people -- including members from our company in Timmins -- who’ve deployed on domestic operations,” said Surtees.

“So whether that was helping with the floods in the Ottawa area a number of years ago, we’ve always have had troops ready to raise their hand ready to support.”

Anyone wanting to join the Algonquin Regiment can inquire at the local armoury or online.