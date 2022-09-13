All 46 residents at Extendicare Elmview test positive for COVID-19

All 46 residents along with 15 staff members at Extendicare Elmview have tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak at the long-term care home in Regina was confirmed on Tuesday by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a statement to CTV News, the SHA said all 46 residents have tested positive for the virus during the duration of the outbreak, however currently there are only 33 active cases among residents.

At this time, three of the 46 COVID-19 positive patients have died but it has not yet been determined what the exact cause of death was.

So far 12 residents have recovered.

Tracy Zambory is the president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and said she found out about the outbreak at a recent board meeting on Friday night.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is vital to health care workers in long-term care homes and Zambory emphasizes that healthcare workers needs efficient training in ensuring everyone’s safety.

“We need to understand what is happening with personal protective equipment,” Zambory said. “Have people been given the proper orientation on donning and doffing? What is happening with infection control, because it seems frightening that COVID-19 was able to capture an entire resident population.”

Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman, said the province stepped in to assist Elmview when the outbreak was declared.

“We immediately stepped in with extra cleaning and making sure that PPE is available,” Merriman said. “With Elmview we wanted to make sure this was done immediately.”

Zambory said if you are visiting family in long-term care homes to take the necessary precautions.

“Definitely put a mask on, if you have your vaccinations and you need your boosters get that done, its really important,” Zambory said.

Zambory said that just because COVID-19 is not frequently talked about, does not mean it is gone.

“COVID-19 is still very much here. We have a very vulnerable population that is now being affected by this.”

Merriman credits Elmview’s high vaccination rate as an x-factor to the situation not being worse.

“There would have been more challenging outcomes if those people were not vaccinated,” Merriman said. “So again I encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

Zambory said concerns were raised by staff members at Elmview at a recent board meeting regarding the outbreak.

“The staff was really struggling and [that] caused a great alarm because we know of the past experience with Parkside that we are in a very serious situation at Elmview,” Zambory said.

Extendicare Parkside was the location of a major COVID-19 outbreak from November 2020 to January 2021 that saw 39 residents die.

The outbreak comes as the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is preparing to take over five Extendicare facilities on Oct. 9.

Merriman said the change of hands will not impact how the facility operates during an outbreak.

“We have been co-managing for a while now, so we will continue to do that up until the full transaction and then we will work on a plan moving forward,” he said “We are continuing to make sure patients are safe.”

As for the next steps, Zambory said the union is in constant contact with members so they can speak on their behalf to the SHA.