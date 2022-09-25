All aboard! The Manitoba Mega Train Show rolls back into town

Grab your conductor's hat and climb aboard – the Manitoba Mega Train and Hobby show has rolled back into town.

Hobby enthusiasts and families packed into the Red River Exhibition Park Saturday for the return of the annual show.

It shows off collections of every size of model trains – even one big enough to give indoor rides.

"You can build anything. You've got your trains, you've got your figurines, your cars," said Ian Plett, public relations for the Winnipeg Model Railroad Club. "It gives you freedoms to explore with a creative mind."

Along with the model trains, the show boasts the largest Lego display in Manitoba, along with other hobby models from boats, to airplanes, to race cars.

"It is awesome to have all these kinds of variety here," he said. "It is good to have a variety to let people know it is more than just trains in the hobby world."

The show is open until 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available at the admission desk.