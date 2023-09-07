All aboard! VIA Rail adding two new trips between Ottawa and Toronto this fall

VIA Rail is adding two more trips between Ottawa and Toronto this fall, as service returns to pre-pandemic levels.

VIA Rail announced it would reintroduce two round trips between Toronto and Ottawa, starting in late October.

Starting Oct. 26, VIA Rail train #646 from Toronto to Ottawa will run once daily on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Starting Oct. 27, VIA Rail train #644 from Toronto to Ottawa will run once daily on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Train #43 from Ottawa to Toronto will run on Monday, Friday and Sunday, starting Oct. 27, while train #647 from Ottawa to Toronto will run on Friday and Sunday.

"The ongoing progressive introduction of VIA Rail’s 32 new trainsets is already yielding positive results, as recent increases in equipment availability, coupled with intense recruitment and training efforts, are now allowing us to reintroduce these high-demand frequencies," Mario Peloquin, president and CEO of VIA Rail, said in a statement.