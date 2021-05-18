All adults in Ontario eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments today

Anyone 18 and older living in Ontario is eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting today.

Appointments can be booked through the provincial online portal, call centre or local health units' booking systems.

People who are turning 18 this year can book Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Eligibility opens at 8 a.m.

The provincial government is expanding eligibility ahead of schedule after expected doses arrived early.

Mayors in large Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area cities have called for more vaccines to keep up with an expected surge in demand for appointments today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.