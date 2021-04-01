All adults in Tofino, Port Hardy to receive COVID-19 vaccines in April

Three Vancouver Island municipalities are among the next communities where Island Health will offer a COVID-19 vaccine to all adults who are interested in receiving one.

Starting April 12, anyone over the age of 18 who lives in Tofino, Ucluelet or Port Hardy will be able receive a COVID-19 vaccine under Island Health's "whole of community" immunization approach.

This immunization approach offers vaccines to all adults in communities that are considered remote.

Island Health considers several factors when defining what a remote community is, including whether or not a ferry or plane is required to access the next closest immunization clinic, or if it takes more than three hours by car to drive to one.

The immunization clinics in Tofino, Ucluelet and Port Hardy will only be open for a limited amount of time.

If you live in one of these communities, you are now able to book a vaccine appointment at the Island Health call centre at 1-833-348-4787. The call centre is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, though hours are shortened to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Good Friday, April 2, and Easter Monday, April 5.

If you are unable to receive a vaccine in your community during this time, you must wait until your age cohort is offered a vaccine at a larger clinic.

People who live in a remote area close to Tofino, Ucluelet or Port Hardy can also call the Island Heath call centre to see if they are eligible for a vaccine starting April 12.

As of March 26, Island Health had administered just over 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, enough for approximately 13 per cent of the health authority's population.

Whole community vaccine clinics are coming up for #Tofino and #Ucluelet. Residents 18yrs+ can call now for appointments (note that over Easter Weekend, call-in hours are reduced to 9am-5pm). Thank you @VanIslandHealth! pic.twitter.com/kCO1uI00sy