'All Black Canadians can see themselves in the declaration': Symonds hopes historic document will start essential conversations

The co-chair of the National Black Canadians Summit says a declaration demanding justice and equality for Black Canadians will start essential conversations when the complete document is released.

The more-than-30-page Halifax Declaration calls on the federal government to recognize people of African descent as a distinct group within Canada, in addition to dozens of other calls to action.

“We believe once the declaration is fully completed and that document is distributed, that it's going to bring about more conversation for things that we need to happen,” said DeRico Symonds.

It also calls for the creation of media and museums to preserve Black history in Canada and a formal recognition of the harms done towards Black people at the hands of police, said Symonds.

The three-day national summit, which wrapped up July 31 in Halifax, saw over 1,200 attendees and featured guest speakers, workshops and panels focused on the Black experience in Canada.

Symonds says he and other organizers made the declaration as inclusive as possible to reflect a broad range of Black Canadians.

“We wanted to make sure there was no stone unturned and we wanted to do our best to include as many people — really all Black Canadians can see themselves in the declaration,” he said. “I’m very proud that it is inclusive and there were a lot of different folks behind it.”

Excerpts from the declaration were read during the National Black Canadians Summit, but work on the document is still underway. Once the declaration is released, Symonds says governments at all levels must work to address its calls to action.

He’s hopeful the document will be finalized in the coming months.