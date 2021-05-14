All buses are back in services as Barrie Transit COVID-19 outbreak ends

The COVID-19 outbreak at Barrie Transit that disrupted service on several routes has been declared over.

The health unit declared the outbreak on April 15 after two confirmed cases among transit staff were found to be linked.

Following that, at least seven more staff members tested positive for the virus.

The workplace outbreak impacted bus routes and even resulted in the temporary cancellation of route 100.

Riders were told to expect longer than usual wait times as multiple drivers went into isolation.

In a release on Friday, the City of Barrie stated all buses were back up and running.

"All buses are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after service each day and receive additional mid-day sanitization to further improve safety measures," it stated.

Barrie Transit installed plexiglass at the start of the pandemic to shield drivers, and passenger seats are spaced six feet apart.

Additionally, all transit employees are screened daily.