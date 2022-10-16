All clear given after 'barricaded person ' in Lucknow

The all clear has been given after residents of a Lucknow, Ont. apartment building were evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a barricaded person incident.

Officers from the South Bruce and Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments responded to a disturbance call around 12:15 p.m. at a Walter Street building.

Police say officers contained the subject’s home and evacuated nearby residents.

South Bruce OPP had temporarily closed Walter Street at Campbell Street and the accused is in custody facing criminal charges.