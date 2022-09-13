All clear given in London, St. Thomas following bomb threats against schools

Multiple schools in London were closed Tuesday after what St. Thomas police and London police describe as a bomb threat.

According to the London Police Service (LPS), they were notified around 2 a.m. that a threat was received via email, referencing a school in the west end of the city.

Officers attended the high school school in the 1300-block of Oxford Street West, and conducted a preliminary check of the building. In a statement late Monday morning, London police say that a "thorough search" of the interior and exterior of the building had been completed by the LPS Canine Unit, and nothing suspicious was located.

Meanwhile, police in St. Thomas also gave the all clear mid-Tuesday afternoon following a search of the premises at St. Joseph's High School and Fanshawe College-St. Thomas Campus.

The St. Thomas Police Service say in a statement that a search conducted by St. Thomas police and the LPS Canine Unit yielded nothing suspicious.

On Tuesday morning, London police were seen blocking entrances to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School and St. Thomas police were seen at St. Joseph's High School located at 100 Bill Martyn Pkwy.

According to St. Thomas police, "... with assistance from the London Police Service Explosives Disposal Unit will be searching the building for an explosive device after a bomb threat was received at the London District Catholic School Board... An email threatening both St. Thomas Aquinas School in London and St. Joseph's High School in St. Thomas was received early this morning."

A statement from the London District Catholic School Board reads, "Due to a security threat received in early this morning, local police have advised that St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School, London and St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, St. Thomas are closed to all students and staff on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Buses for the two schools have been canceled. Teachers and staff will reach out to students through the Virtual Learning Environment where appropriate and possible. Please know the LDCSB takes any threat very seriously and we involved the police immediately. Safety is of paramount importance to everyone at the London District Catholic School Board. We ask the community refrain from speculation or circulating rumors, especially those that may appear online. Additional information will be provided as appropriate."

Matthews Hall posted on social media that it will be closed “due to a security threat at STA [St. Thomas Aquinas] next door.”

Fanshawe College-St. Thomas Campus was also closed Tuesday for in-person learning due to "police activity," and students are asked to check FOL where instructors will be updating information.

Police in London and St. Thomas continue to investigate the source of the threat.

London police say more information will be released to the public when available.

This is a developing story.

— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine