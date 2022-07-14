ALL CLEAR: Hazmat situation in east London
Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a hazmat incident in east London where a transport truck was offloading hydrogen peroxide.
According to a release from the city, the incident was at 120 Stronach Cres.
The business at that address is Anchem — a wholesale chemical manufacturer of industrial, agriculture, water treatment and swimming pool chemicals.
“One of the valves was shut and the line that went over the top of the roof burst... That caused a leak into the roof which resulted in a pretty good sized white cloud that was coming off the roof there,” said District Chief Jamie Britton.
According to London fire, no injuries were reported and there was a precautionary evacuation of about 75 people from for neighbouring businesses.
All roads in the area of reopened.
