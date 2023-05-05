All compliance orders lifted for Sunset Manor

After being forced to close nearly two years ago, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care has lifted all its compliance orders for Sunset Manor.

On Friday, the County of Simcoe confirmed all its compliance orders had been lifted following its most recent inspection in April.

"Our team has done an amazing job, and Sunset Manor continues to work with Home and Community Care to achieve full occupancy," stated Jane Sinclair, the County's General Manager of Health and Emergency Services.

In January, the ministry allowed the Collingwood, Ont. long-term care home to begin taking in new residents again after it imposed an admissions ban in June 2021 due to multiple instances of non-compliance with the Residents' Bill of Rights and residents' plans of care.

Since it began processing new residents, the County of Simcoe-ran facility has admitted 35 new people into its unoccupied beds.

The county added that 277 currently sit on its waitlist for Sunset Manor.