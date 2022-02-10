All COVID-19 health measures remain in force on Alberta's Blood Reserve

Despite what the provincial government may have announced earlier this week, residents on a southern Alberta First Nation will not see any change in the guidelines in place to prevent COVID-19 infections in their community.

Blood Tribe Emergency Management announced on Wednesday that it had reviewed the Kenney government's new measures and decided that all enhanced rules in place on the reserve will remain in effect until further notice.

"The health and well-being of our Blood Tribe members is of the utmost importance; therefore, we will continue to review the Blood Tribe's enhanced safety measures on an ongoing basis under the guidance of our health professionals," a statement on the Blood Tribe's website said.

On Tuesday, the Alberta government announced it was rolling back a number of rules that were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and encourage vaccination among Albertans.

Among the announced changes involved rules focused on food and drink service at entertainment venues, capacity limits on venues and the immediate removal of the province's Restrictions Exemption Program.

Students in school settings, starting Monday, will also no longer require masks the province said.

According to the latest statistics from the Blood Reserve, there are 69 active cases in the community and 25 people have died from COVID-19.