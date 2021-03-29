All Detroiters age 16+ can now schedule a COVID-19 vaccination

The City of Detroit is opening up COVID-19 vaccination appointments to residents 16 years old and older.

It is the final group expansion of the city’s mass vaccination campaign, which began just over three months ago, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Monday.

Eligible residents can call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated at the TCF Center.

As of Monday, there are now only two categories of eligibility for Detroiters to schedule a vaccination:

Any Detroiter age 16 or older

Any worker working a jobsite in the City of Detroit.

Anyone living outside of the city of Detroit, but reporting to work each day in the city, also are eligible to schedule an appointment.

In Windsor-Essex, residents age 70 and older can book an appointment for a vaccine through the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. Several pharmacies are also offering vaccines to residents age 60 and older in a pilot program.

Detroit will begin offering Johnson & Johnson doses at the Northwest Activities Center on Saturday.

Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair also announced that the Detroit Health Department has been informed it will receive its first allocation of Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week. Detroiters wanting the one dose J&J vaccine can call 313-230-0505 for an appointment to receive at the Northwest Activities Center, located at 18100 Meyers from 9-1 this Saturday.

The city says as the volume of Johnson & Johnson doses received by the health department increase, the Northwest Activities Center will add hours and additional days to operate a second major vaccination site.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people age 16 and 17, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved for individuals age 18 and older. This means appointments for eligible 16 and 17-year-olds will be scheduled based on Pfizer availability.