All Edmonton-owned golf courses now open for 2023

All three Edmonton-owned golf courses will be open for the season as of Friday afternoon.

The Victoria and Rundle Park golf courses opened earlier this week and Riverside Golf Course opens Friday at noon, the city said.

“We are looking forward to greeting all golfers of various skills and abilities to our golf courses,” said Rhonda Norman, Director of River Valley and Horticultural Facilities. “There is something for everyone at our municipal courses and everyone is welcome to play here.”

Tee times can be booked online.