All eligible New Brunswickers can now book second COVID-19 vaccine dose, two new cases

The New Brunswick government announced Sunday that everyone who wants a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine can book one starting Monday, as long as they are eligible.

In order to book one, 28 days must have passed since their first dose, and they must be older than 12 years old.

As it stands, 76.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 18.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Booking is available through participating pharmacies, as well as Vitalité and Horizon health network clinics.

TWO NEW CASES

Public Health is announcing two new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

Both are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involve one person in their 80s, and one 90 or older. Both are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

New Brunswick has now had 2,318 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Since Saturday, one person has recovered.

There have been 45 deaths, and 2,216 total recoveries.

On Saturday, the province’s labs processed 505 tests, for a total of 356,934 since the pandemic began.

There are now 56 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick.