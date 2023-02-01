All eyes on Connor Bedard as Calgary Hitmen host Regina Pats

There's something about Connor Bedard that has captivated hockey fans across the country, particularly in western Canada.

It might be his world-class shot that appears poised to take the NHL by storm, maybe it's his lights-out performance at the World Juniors that propelled Canada to its 20th gold medal, or perhaps it's his overall elite hockey sense that has him dominating the WHL.

Either way, there's no denying the impact the 17-year-old phenom is having on junior hockey out west.

Wednesday night's game against the Calgary Hitmen at the Scotiabank Saddledome will mark the final time the Regina Pats visit the stampede city this season.

That means it's the last chance for hockey fans in and around the Calgary area to see the budding superstar close to home in major junior hockey action, and tickets are being snatched up in droves.

The upper levels of the Saddledome are generally closed off for WHL action but, given the high demand, they're making an exception for tonight and the building is nearly sold out.



Ticketmaster doesn't have a single pair of tickets available outside the press level, and with all due respect to the local club, that's all thanks to Bedard.



In fact, tickets to see the Regina Pats have been a hot commodity in numerous venues across the league this season, especially following Bedard's dazzling World Juniors performance.

He's averaging 2.5 points per game this season, which a 17-year-old has only done one other time in WHL history.

Rob Brown accomplished the same feat in the 1985-86 season with the Kamloops Blazers when he notched 173 points in just 69 games.

The game has evolved substantially since then, and still, Bedard has 42 goals and 85 points in just 34 games. It's a stat line that is hard to wrap your head around.

Wednesday night's game between the Pats and the Hitmen gets underway at 7 p.m.

The last time these two teams met, Bedard stole the show with four goals and two assists as Regina skated away with a 6-2 victory. However, Calgary remains six points ahead of the Pats, good for sixth place in the WHL Eastern Conference.