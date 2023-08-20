All eyes on the O-Train and a councillor looks to scrap the Vacant Unit Tax: 5 stories to watch this week

The O-Train continues to roll with single-car service, Council returns after the summer break and a councillor looks to scrap the vacant unit tax.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

Ottawa's light-rail transit system

All eyes will be on the O-Train this week, as the light-rail transit system continues to ramp up ahead of the return of students and workers in the fall.

OC Transpo is operating single-car service on the LRT system between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations, while Express Bus service is operating between the two main stations and the downtown core.

While single-car service will continue into the fall on the LRT line, some riders have already complained about full trains and a lack of space during the quiet summer period.

Full LRT service resumed last week, but the service was partially disrupted for 10 hours last Thursday while crews conducted emergency track adjustments to move the restraining rail. Acting Transit Services general manager Michael Morgan said an inspection found contact between the restraining rail and the wheel hub of the LRT vehicles in the area between Hurdman Station and the Rideau River Bridge.

The fall schedule begins on Aug. 27, with increased service ahead of the return-to-school and work after Labour Day.

Council returns from summer break

The summer break ends for Ottawa City Council this week.

Council will meet on Wednesday, kicking off a busy fall term ahead for Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and the 24 councillors.

On Wednesday, Council will be asked to approve the controversial development to build two high-rise towers on Carling Avenue across from the Central Experimental Farm. The Planning and Housing Committee approved the project despite concerns from area residents and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada that shadowing from the buildings would be a "significant risk" to the farm.

Council will also approve an amendment to the Official Plan to permit a new nine-storey mixed-use building on Rochester Street and a mid-rise building on Richmond Road.

Coun. Allan Hubley will table a motion asking Council direct the Ministry of Municipal Affairs to investigate concerns about third-party advertisers during municipal elections, including looking at removing the ability for corporations and unions to donate to third-party advertising campaigns and review in-kind donations to candidates seeking municipal office.

Future of the Vacant Unit Tax

An Ottawa councillor will attempt to scrap the vacant unit tax this week.

Coun. Laura Dudas will present a motion at Wednesday's Council meeting recommending the tax be rescinded effective Jan. 1, 2024, and no tax be applied on vacant properties this year.

Council approved the residential vacant unit tax in a bid to address homes sitting empty and neglected, with any property vacant for more than 184 days in a year taxed an extra one per cent on the property tax bill. Revenue from the vacant unit tax would fund affordable housing in Ottawa.

Staff said in June that 3,268 homes were declared vacant by homeowners ahead of the deadline to submit a declaration form, while another 2,836 units were deemed vacant because no declaration was received.

However, Dudas claims the administration of the vacant unit tax is an "unparalleled annual bureaucratic burden" on Ottawa households, adding councillors have heard from "residents who were blindsided by having the VUT applied to them."

Dudas voted against the vacant unit tax when it was approved by the previous term of council.

Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference

While municipal leaders are gathering in London this week for the annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference, the discussions and decisions at the conference will impact the city of Ottawa.

Coun. Riley Brockington will be one of the officials attending the conference.

Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney are scheduled to address delegates on Monday, while Health Minister Sylvia Jones will speak on Tuesday.

CTV News has learned Jones will announce the Ontario government will fund a greater proportion of local health agencies' work on a permanent basis while reconsidering the work those agencies do.

Jones will announce a return to the 75/25 funding formula, while increasing base funding for public health units by one per cent a year for three years starting in 2024, according to CTV News Toronto Queen's Park Bureau Chief Siobhan Morris.

Capital Pride

Capital Pride continues all week in Ottawa.

Capital Pride says its mission is to, "create opportunities to celebrate, advocate, educate and connect people, respecting the full diversity of the 2SLGBTQ+ community."

Events this week include the Pride Flag being raised at City Hall on Monday, the Drag Show Extravaganza and the Capital Pride Street Festival on Saturday and the Pride Parade on Sunday.

For more information on events, visit https://capitalpride.ca/signature-events/.

