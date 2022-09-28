All five general council seats in Aylmer, Ont. uncontested

The town of Aylmer, Ont., east of St. Thomas, finds itself in an unusual position — all five council seats in the upcoming municipal election are going uncontested.

“Well I was a little shocked that most people didn’t put their name in to run,” says first-timer William Vanraes, who has been acclaimed.

He’s one of the five who has been acclaimed, and also one of three newcomers to the role. There are two incumbents.

“I was looking forward to campaigning and to getting the word out who I am and what I want to do, and what I want to see for Aylmer,” says Vanraes, who, like the others, didn’t have to do any campaigning at all.

After a tumultuous last term that cast the town in the national spotlight, some voters are not surprised so few people vied for council positions.

“Because there was so much that happened during COVID,” says voter Martha Calvank. “I watched what the mayor went through, and I think people are just afraid.”

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Mary French endured harassment and was threatened when a state of emergency was called over the potential for civil unrest.

“I think that people might be afraid of any backlash that could happen if they do run, and they’re just trying to fly under the radar,” says voter Susie Gobeil.

The Aylmer Express newspaper recently hosted an all candidates meeting, but given that there’s no race for general council seats, Editor Brett Hueston admitted it was not an easy undertaking.

“I think that’s what’s so disappointing, is that there are so few contested seats, because Aylmer has all this potential, and we’re just not sure where it’s headed,” says Hueston.

Aylmer is not alone in attracting candidates, as several other municipalities are seeing a lack of willingness from people to let their names stand.

Retired Western University political scientist Andrew Sancton says the position of local politician has lost its appeal for a number of reasons.

“It might be that people just don’t want to open themselves up to the kind of abuse that occurs sometimes on social media,” says Sancton. “Maybe it’s no accident that Aylmer is one of the places, because there’s been a lot of conflict in Aylmer.”

There may be no races for council positions at the seat of local government in Aylmer, but there are races at the top, with three people running for mayor, and three people for deputy mayor.

A full list of candidates for Aylmer can be found on the town website.