All governments must hold Calgary Stampede accountable after sex abuse settlement: MP
A member of Parliament who is criticizing how the Calgary Stampede handled years of sexual abuse at a performance school it runs says all levels of government must hold the organization to account.
George Chahal, who last week called for a pause in federal funding for the festival and said its board had lost public trust, says the city of Calgary as well as the provincial government have responsibilities to ensure children are protected at the Stampede.
Chahal, the MP for Calgary Skyview, points out the Stampede is governed under city bylaws and receives millions in funding from the Alberta government.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday that the province will continue to fund the Stampede.
Tanya Fir, Alberta's Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women, says she will meet with the Stampede to discuss the safety of youth involved with the festival.
The Stampede last week reached a partial settlement in the class-action lawsuit involving three dozen men who were students, employees, contractors or volunteers with its affiliated school.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2023.
-
