All I want for Christmas is a booster shot, rapid test kit and PCR appointment

It's time to re-write the lyrics for the holiday classic 'All I want for Christmas.'

With Dec. 25 just days away, it's not gifts that are top of mind for many Ontarians.

Their wish list consists of a booster appointment, followed by PCR and rapid COVID-19 tests.

With the Omicron variant spreading quickly through the province, people are desperate to get that third dose of vaccine.

"I know there's a lot of frustration out there with getting an appointment," says Jeff Yurek, the MPP for Elgin-Middlesex London.

Yurek, who is also a pharmacist, was at his family's pharmacy in St. Thomas, Ont. helping give booster shots just days after Ontario Premier Doug Ford called for "all hands on deck to help."

He encourages those in Southwestern Ontario to keep trying daily to get an appointment.

"Trying to get 15 million people vaccinated over a two-week period is next to impossible," says Yurek.

During the first rollout of vaccines earlier this year, it took months to get shots in the arms of the majority of Ontarians.

There has been plenty of frustration and criticism of the Ontario government when it comes to the booster process.

"It's easy to look back and say things should be always done faster," says Yurek."Looking back now, I wish we did get out of the gates quicker, but they're doing the best they can and the more people that get involved, the more people that are able to get them get that booster."

Third dose appointments in Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) and the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) are both fully booked until Mid-January.

"It takes a village to vaccinate, but that village is maxed out right now," says Dr. Alex Summers, acting medical officer of health for the MLHU.

"We're continuing to add more and more capacity. Everyday we will add 2,000 appointments, but that will be at the end of the four week window."

Summers says with 100,000 people in Middlesex-London in the 18+ category eligible for vaccines, expectations need to be tempered.

And while some boosters can be found, COVID-19 tests are scarce.

It can take days to secure a PCR test and the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is looking to move more staff to the Carling Heights Optimist Assessment Centre.

"Demand for testing in our community is increasing, and we can do 600 tests per day," says Carol Young-Ritchie, chief nursing officer at LHSC.

"Approximately half of the available appointments are released in the system six days before for pre-booking. The rest of the appointments become available each morning for same-day booking. It might look like there are no appointments available in the coming days, but we encourage people to check the system booking between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. each morning for those same-day spots that are open. We are experiencing a high number of people not showing up for their pre-booked appointments. If you have accessed an appointment elsewhere, your original appointment can be easily canceled."

And it's not just PCR tests, but rapid antigen tests are nearly impossible to find as well.

Some some pop-up locations are happening in major cities, but CTV News London has heard from many residents who live in small towns that they have no access to rapid tests, and are feeling left out.

We reached out the Ontario Ministry of Health (MOH) and received a written statement.

"Two million rapid tests are being provided free of charge at pop-up testing sites in high-traffic settings such as malls, retail settings, holiday markets, public libraries and transit hubs," says Christian Hasse, a spokesperson for the MOH.

"Ontarians can visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/pop-up-holiday-schedule-rapid-antigen-tests to find out if other pop-up rapid antigen screening sites will be available in their area. Additional pop-ups will be added to the website upon confirmation by individual locations."

Ford said recently the province is securing 10-million rapid tests from the federal government by the end of the month, but millions of tests have been delayed until 2022.

"We are going to continue searching around the world for the rapid tests," he said.

"There is a run on the rapid tests, and the ironic thing is three months ago you couldn't pay someone to take some of these. It's great news were are distributing this across the province."