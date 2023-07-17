'All is not lost': Riders still have a chance even with Harris injured, Wes Cates says

The Riders are coming off of a tough loss at home that saw the team’s starting quarterback, Trevor Harris go down in the fourth quarter with a serious leg injury.

Darrell Romuld:

The Saskatchewan Roughriders fell to the Calgary Stampeders 33-31 this weekend. But Wes Cates they lost a lot more than just the football game – they lost their leader, their starting quarterback and it doesn't look good.

Wes Cates:

“Yeah Darrell, I mean, it's tough. The Riders were looking rough at times – struggling on the O and the defense hasn't been as sharp as we've seen in the past, but they've been getting wins. So it felt like Trevor Harris was that guy that everybody believed in. Everybody rallied around and he made the plays that he needed to play or make when he when he had the chances and opportunities and then you see him go out there and he's doing it again. He's running for first down. It looks like he's gonna get the sticks, gets spun around and just unluckily has a big fall on his leg. A tibial fracture close to the knee looks rough. I mean, is he done for the season? The timeline says maybe not, but it'll be tough to see him back out there.”

Done for the season? Is he done for his career? He’s 37-year-old, does he want to keep coming back and doing this?

“I think a guy like him, he seems like he loves putting the work in and he's the type of guy that definitely enjoys the process. I would say if there's ligaments gone and it's looking like it's nine months to a year before he can really get back to action – I say maybe he is. but this sounds like in this case, maybe a break was better. I mean, it sounds like it's in a really tough spot and somewhere where you've never want it to. So close to a joint is probably complicates the joint, but I think I think he might try to come back.”

We wish him the best. Absolutely we do. So now the football turns over to Mason Fine who finished the football game off. What do you like about him? Or if he isn't the guy, Shea Patterson or Jake Dolagala?

“He seems like a smart kid. He seems really passionate. He seems like the type of guy who really pays attention and works at his craft. He's quick. I think he moves around a little bit better than Trevor and I think that it's time. We need to find out he’s been here long enough, this is his opportunity to take the reins. So I think I'm backing Fine. I think we'll be fine. We're fine as long as he's fine.”

Listen, the loss matters. They had a chance to move into first overall with a win on that contest. So maybe reassure the Roughrider faithful that all is not lost this year.

“I mean, it took the breath out of the stadium. It was just one of those moments where you knew things really changed for the Riders. But hey, through tragedy comes opportunity and I think we've got a couple of good quarterbacks, we've got three good quarterbacks. I mean we're looking at the coaches like good thing they kept all four quarterbacks coming out of camp.”

Might be able to play with just Mario Alford the way he played.

“Super Mario. I love that guy. He needs to get paid like a quarterback. But I will say I think they're okay and there's still some good quarterbacks out there. We're still looking at the NFL to release some guys. Once they get going in a season. Maybe somebody we can get on the roster late and start talking about next year. But as far as the coaches and the guys in that locker room are concerned, it's all about this season. And I think they've got a chance – they've got great athletes, they've got guys coming back off injury and they've got depth so let's just see what the Riders can do. Definitely all is not lost.”

Lets turn our attention to the BC Lions this coming week, Vernon Adams, Jr – a very dynamic offense – how do you beat them?

“It's going to be tough, definitely. J. Shrivers. In that defense is going to have to get home I think Vernon Adams is susceptible to that he likes to kind of hold on to the ball and extend plays, make some plays, but don't let him get outside that pocket and start making plays with his feet. And I think just hopefully Mason Fine can get a good week of work and then they can do some things and kind of throw B.C’s defense off with some tendencies they haven't seen from a young, new quarterback. So I think with those athletes, that receiver getting some guys back up front and a good showing from the defense. We got a good chance.”

He’s a Grey Cup Champion. Brit Dort will be back in this seat next week. This has been X’s and O’s.