All lanes reopen on Highway 403 near Brantford following collision

All lanes have reopened in both directions following a crash that closed a section of Highway 403 east of Brantford.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted about the crash shortly before noon on Saturday.

OPP say the closure stretched from exit 55 (County Road 52 & Trinity Road) to exit 41 (Brant County Road 18 & Garden Avenue).

There are no details on injuries at this time but photos submitted to CTV news show a badly damaged vehicle in the grass median of the highway. Another vehicle can be seen in the grass to the right of the highway.

CLEARED: COLLISION: #Hwy403 #Brantford between exit 55 County Rd 52/Trinity Rd and exit 41 #BrantCounty Rd 18/Garden Ave: all lanes have REOPENED. ^nk