All lanes reopen on Hwy. 69 near Estaire

Southbound lanes along Highway 69 near Estaire have reopened following a collision Thursday, police said.

OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in an email a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the southbound lane, closing both lanes at the time.

"The CMV had ruptured a fuel tank and the Ministry of Environment had been advised," Lewis said.

"The OPP no longer have officers at the scene and the fuel spill is being monitored by the both MOE and Ministry of Transportation."

Original story;

Southbound lanes along Highway 69 near Estaire are closed as police deal with a collision.

Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police tweeted the closure is the result of a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle.

"No person was injured in the collision but the southbound lanes will be reduced down to a single lane during this time," police said in a tweet.

"Northbound lanes are open."

This story will be updated as more information comes available.