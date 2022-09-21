All Manitoba adults now eligible for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

All Manitobans ages 18 and older are now eligible to receive the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be booked starting Thursday at 9 a.m. by calling the vaccine call centre at 1-844-626-8222, or by calling pharmacies and clinics directly.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, will discuss this in a virtual news conference at 2 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

