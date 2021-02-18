Canadian Tire Corp. is closing all 18 of its National Sports retail stores, including two locations in the Windsor area.

The local sports stores are at 3051 Legacy Park Dr., near Provincial Road in Windsor, and at 13580 Tecumseh Rd E., near Manning Road in Tecumseh.

The retailer says the move is intended to reduce overlap in its sporting goods lines and gain efficiencies.

It says it will try to place affected employees in its other stores, which include Canadian Tire, Sport Chek and Mark's.

Canadian Tire reported significantly higher fourth-quarter profits and revenue on Thursday morning.

National Sports, which carries sportswear, shoes and gear, was launched in 1968 as National Gym Clothing Ltd., according to its website.

With files from The Canadian Press.