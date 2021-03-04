Premier Iain Rankin says Nova Scotia should have enough COVID-19 vaccine to give all residents at least one shot by the end of June.

Rankin told reporters today following his first cabinet meeting as premier that his estimate is based on new federal government guidelines about increasing the interval between first and second doses of vaccine.

He says he will likely have more details about the province's plan at Friday's COVID-19 briefing.

The province is to get 13,000 doses of the newly approved Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine next week, which will complement Nova Scotia's vaccine supply of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Health officials are also announcing that restrictions on restaurant operating hours and sporting events will be lifted in Halifax and its surrounding regions on Friday morning.

"We're always ensuring that we're looking out for public safety number one," said Rankin after Thursday's cabinet meeting. "There was a number of days in a row that we had a low case count credit to Nova Scotians for coming out in record numbers for testing. We're not as concerned about having cases with no known cause, and so Dr Strang was comfortable, public health, brought forward recommendation that we would relax those and I'm happy that we're able to do that so we have more businesses that are able to open later and we're going back to where we were previous to the restrictions coming on."

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today, all in the Halifax area.

Two involve contacts of previously reported cases and the third is under investigation. The province has 29 active reported cases of the disease.

Residents of long-term care homes in the Halifax area are still limited to receiving visits from two designated caregivers. Officials say the restrictions for long-term care residents will remain in place in the region until March 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2021.