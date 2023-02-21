All of Manitoba under extreme cold warnings

All of Manitoba, including the City of Winnipeg, has been placed under an extreme cold warning with wind chill values hitting -50 in some areas.

On Tuesday evening, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued extreme cold warnings in Manitoba that stretch across the province.

"Extreme wind chill values in the -40 to -45 range are expected tonight through all of Southern Manitoba as a bitterly cold Arctic air mass settles over the region," the warning for Winnipeg reads.

For parts of northern Manitoba, the wind chill values are expected between -45 and -50 Tuesday night.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said the cold weather is expected to last through to the weekend. After that, there will be a warming trend bringing the mercury back to more seasonal temperatures by Sunday.