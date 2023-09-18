All Oil Kings games to be broadcast on iHeartRadio in 2023-24 season
All Edmonton Oil Kings games will be broadcast on iHeartRadio in the upcoming 2023-24 WHL season, the team has announced.
The 68 regular season games will be streamed nationwide on the newly created Oil Kings Radio channel on the iHeartRadio Network.
"Our fans have asked for an elevated experience when listening to the product. And to our fans, thank you for telling us what you wanted," Oil Kings Director of Business Operations Kevin Radomski said. "Today we're able to deliver that with this brand new partnership with Bell Media and iHeartRadio Canada. This is the way you want to listen to things.
"It's never been easier — whether it's your favorite device on the road, your favorite device at home — to follow along with our games."
Broadcasts will include a 15-minute pre-game and post-game show with coach and player interviews.
Andrew Peard returns as the team's play-by-play voice, and Guy Flaming will be the colour commentator for home games and select road games.
Download the iHeartRadio app here.
The Oil Kings begin their new season on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Rebels in Red Deer.
Bell Media is the parent company of iHeartRadio Canada.
