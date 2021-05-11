All parties in the Commons give approval in principle to pandemic election bill All parties have given approval in principle to a bill aimed at ensuring a federal election could be safely conducted, if need be, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sidney poses recommendations for massive proposed distribution centre The Town of Sidney has created a list of recommendations for the Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) to consider after a developer proposed a massive distribution centre on VAA lands near the municipality. Cape Breton First Nation asking for court order stopping lobster seizures by feds A lawsuit from a Mi'kmaq First Nation in Cape Breton is alleging Ottawa breached treaty rights by prosecuting Indigenous fishers for harvesting lobster. N.B. redistributes $163 million in carbon tax revenue, cuts personal income tax New Brunswick's finance minister is returning $28 million to New Brunswickers through a personal income tax cut.