All residents accounted for after Saanich apartment fire

Residents of an apartment complex in Saanich say all neighbours are accounted for after a fire broke out in a unit on Monday morning.

The Saanich Fire Department says the blaze was contained to a single apartment, though fire crews remained on scene late into the morning to ensure that the fire had been completely extinguished and to clear smoke.

Smoke damage could be seen around two windows on the second floor, as well as around the building's entrance door on the ground floor.

Strata members say that all residents and pets are safe.

The fire was in the 400-block of Burnside Road West.

