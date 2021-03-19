Eligibility to get vaccinated at Regina's drive-thru AstraZeneca clinic has been expanded to include residents 60 to 69 years-olds.

The clinic was initially only open to those 64 years-old when it opened on Monday morning. The eligible age was expanded to 63 on Monday afternoon, and 62 on Tuesday morning.

The pilot drive-thru immunization clinic is open at the Exhibition grounds for those eligible based on age, as well as heath care workers.

The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic will be open on Sunday for health care workers only.

The drive-thru clinic is open to the public and you cannot pre-book an appointment at the clinic.

According to the province, the site will later open to other ages in order from oldest to youngest.

The SHA says around 100 vehicles can go through the indoor portion of the drive-through every hour. There are 18 vehicles allowed in the inside at a time. It takes around seven to eight minutes to go through the vaccination process once the vehicle is indoors.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is approved in Canada for ages 18 to 64. The province has received its first shipment of 15,500 doses to be used for people between the ages of 60 and 64.

SASK. MOVES TO PHASE 2 OF VACCINE DELIVERY

Saskatchewan is moving to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 immunization plan.

The province says residents above the age of 67 and those considered “clinically extremely vulnerable” can book their vaccine appointment starting at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Appointments can be booked online or over the phone by called 1-833-Sask-Vax (727-5829).

A new radio channel will broadcast infomation for those seeking vaccines or COVID-19 tests at Regina's Evraz Place.