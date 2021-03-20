Eligibility to get vaccinated at Regina's drive-thru AstraZeneca clinic has been expanded to include all residents over 59.

Residents 70 and older are eligible for this clinic, the SHA announced Saturday.

The clinic was initially only open to those 64 years-old when it opened on Monday morning.

“The SHA has recently adopted the national guidelines that allow individuals over 65 years of age to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. This age expansion for the Regina Drive Thru will help ensure that we continue to maximize immunization availability for this location,” the SHA said in a news release.

The pilot drive-thru immunization clinic is open at the Exhibition grounds for those eligible based on age, as well as heath care workers.

The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic will be open on Sunday for health care workers only.

The drive-thru clinic is open to the public and you cannot pre-book an appointment at the clinic.

The SHA says around 100 vehicles can go through the indoor portion of the drive-through every hour. There are 18 vehicles allowed in the inside at a time. It takes around seven to eight minutes to go through the vaccination process once the vehicle is indoors.