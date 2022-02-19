All roads reopened in Woolwich Township, significant weather declaration remains in place

All roadways have reopened to traffic in Woolwich following Saturday's snow storm, but the township's significant weather event remains in place.

Rural roads were closed for several hours before reopening at 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with the township told CTV News the significant weather event remains in place due to high winds in the area, and plows continue to clean up over 350 km of roadway.

Officials said it may take longer than usual to clear local roadways and asks motorists to remain cautious when travelling.

On Saturday, a snow squall warning was in effect in Waterloo Region and Southern Wellington County, along with a blizzard warning for Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County. Both alerts were lifted by Environment Canada just before 7 p.m.

��Significant Weather Event Declared ��



A Significant Weather Event is in effect for the Township of Woolwich and will remain in effect until notice of cancellation has been issued.



Read more: https://t.co/NAUDAmlafx pic.twitter.com/P5LLhtsVPq

The Township of Woolwich has closed all rural township roads due to blizzard conditions. Roads will remain closed until 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/QT0D1icYx7