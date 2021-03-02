All long-term care (LTC) homes in Saskatchewan have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine according to the provincial government.

Ninety-one percent of LTC residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 53 per cent of residents have received both their doses, the Saskatchewan government said in a news release.

Nine per cent of residents were not immunized due to "a variety of circumstances" including their availability at the time of vaccination, refusal to take the vaccine or a change in health status, the province said.

Additionally, 90 per cent of personal care homes (PCH) have now received their first coronavirus vaccine doses. Forty-three per cent of PCH residents have received both their first and second doses, the province said.

"Ensuring seniors living in long-term and personal care homes are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a priority for the Government of Saskatchewan," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said in the release.

"As the supply of vaccine hopefully continues to expand in the coming weeks, we will be able to quickly expand our vaccination efforts for seniors living independently, as well as our other priority groups."

Since the onset of the pandemic, over 100 people have died due to COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term and personal care homes in Saskatchewan, according to the province.