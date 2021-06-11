All Sask. residents eligible for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose by June 24

The Government of Saskatchewan announced changes to its second COVID-19 vaccine dose delivery schedule on Friday, shifting eligibility for the remaining groups into June.

All Saskatchewan residents 12 years and older will be eligible to receive their second dose of vaccine by June 24, depending on the amount of time passed since the first dose.

The remaining age groups will become eligible on the following schedule:

June 14: 50+ OR received first dose on or before April 15

June 17: 45+ OR received first dose on or before May 1

June 21: Received first dose on or before May 15

June 24: Everyone age 12+ according to manufacturer interval (3/4 weeks)

For Moderna, the manufacturer interval is 28 days after first dose, while Pfizer’s is 21 days.

The government attributes the accelerated schedule to the increase in expected deliveries of the Moderna vaccine. The schedule may continue to change due to vaccine availability.

As of Friday, 68 per cent of people age 18 and older have received their first dose, while 66 per cent of residents age 12 and older have their first shot.

Saskatchewan residents can get vaccinated by booking an appointment online or over the phone at 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829), visiting a drive-thru or walk-in clinic or booking through your local pharmacy. The School Immunization Program is also underway for students 12 years and older.