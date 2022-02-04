All school buses cancelled in Elgin County, TVDSB elementary schools closed
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
For the third day in a row, all school transportation vehicles have been cancelled for the day across Elgin County.
Inclement weather and poor road conditions are once again to blame. This also includes buses for schools in the city of St. Thomas.
The Thames Valley District School Board as a result has closed all elementary schools in the county. Friday is a PA Day for all TVDSB secondary schools.
FEB 4: School vehicles are CANCELLED for the day in ELGIN County. @TVDSB @LDCSB
Visit https://t.co/nvhAoKd0jp for a list of cancelled runs. pic.twitter.com/6IxmudAEx9
There are also some bus delays and cancellations in Middlesex, Oxford, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.
All Environment Canada weather advisories have been lifted in the region.
