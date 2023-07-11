All severe thunderstorm warnings lifted, watches remain in effect

Multiple watches and warnings flared up across southern Ontario on Tuesday afternoon, with Environment Canada lifting all severe thunderstorm warnings for the region early Tuesday evening.

Severe thunderstorm warnings

All severe thunderstorm warnings were lifted by Environment Canada early Tuesday evening.

Severe thunderstorm watches

According to Environment Canada, the following regions remain under severe thunderstorm watches:

London-Middlesex

Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County

Elgin County

Rodney, Shedden and Western Elgin County

St. Thomas, Aylmer and Eastern Elgin County

Potential hazards

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move through the region this afternoon ahead of a cold front.

The main hazards with the storms will be wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, up to ping pong ball sized hail and localized heavy rainfall.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this evening. Low 15.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.