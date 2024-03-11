'All sorts of things you can do': Regina community holds Total Harmony Wellness Expo
A two-day event presenting different spiritual well-being modalities and products is taking place in Regina this weekend.
The Total Harmony Wellness Expo is taking place at the G. Marconi Italian club and is available for everyone.
"You can get a tattoo, you can see a psychic, there's reflexology, there are all sorts of things you can do," said Tess Boehm, co-host of the event.
The event featured 43 vendors displaying products ranging from oils and crystals to food and art. Admission to the event is $2 with money going towards food donations.
As part of the program, participants are able to see a variety of presentations related to mental health.
"People are starting to do more with their health, they care for themselves better, eat better, feel better, be better but not just in the physical sense," Boehm said.
The event will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Another event will be hosted in Weyburn.
