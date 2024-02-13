All-star DB Demerio Houston headlines Stampeders' flurry of free agency additions

The Calgary Stampeders made a splash to open the Canadian Football League (CFL) Free Agency on Tuesday, signing 2023 interception leader Demerio Houston to a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old defensive back finished the 2023 season with seven interceptions as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Houston’s all-star 2023 campaign included 50 tackles, three fumble recoveries and four knockdowns in 15 games. He had one touchdown on a 45-yard pick-six against Calgary in Week 11.

The North Carolina product has been in the CFL for three seasons – all with the Blue Bombers – with 84 tackles, nine interceptions and one touchdown in total.

The Stampeders also announced the signings of quarterback Matthew Shiltz, offensive lineman Trevon Tate and linebacker Micah Teitz.

While they don't usually do a lot in CFL Free Agency, the Stamps knew it was time to get active coming off a 6-12 record.

“You know, the free agency window is kind of weird because we kind of felt like everything was in place and it was more about, just hold your breath and see that the things that you'd agreed upon come to fruition once 10:00 struck today,” Dave Dickenson, the Stampeders head coach, said Tuesday.

“So we were organized and we were on it and I think our guys are excited to be here.”

Shiltz, 31, is a veteran of six CFL seasons, most recently with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He played in 11 regular season games in 2023 and made three starts, completing 108 of 161 passes for 1,556 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 23 carries for 160 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

On the offensive line, 27-year-old Tate started 10 games for the Toronto Argonauts in 2023. He made eight starts at left tackle and two at right tackle.

“We want to make each room better,” Dickenson said. “We wanted to find some skillsets that maybe we don't have.”

Calgary-born Micah Teitz, a Springbank Community High School and University of Calgary alumnus, played his first five seasons in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“You know just in the back of my mind, even when I was drafted by the Riders, I just knew that hopefully this opportunity would present itself, and you know, here we are and happy to be here,” Teitz said.

Despite a pretty stacked linebacker group, Teitz said he feels there is an opportunity with the Stampeders.

“I signed here because there's opportunities for me to continue playing linebacker and continue with my defensive career,” Teitz said.

“It was nice to come here because it's the hometown team, but I know that there's going to be opportunities for me to play and just help this team.”

Teitz finished the 2023 season with 57 tackles, including three tackles for a loss, and two knockdowns in 18 games.