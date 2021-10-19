All-star defensive back Tre Roberson returns to Calgary Stampeders
Defensive back Tre Roberson has signed with Calgary Stampeders for a second stint with the team.
The American played 32 regular-season games for Calgary in 2018 and 2019.
He appeared in three playoff games for the Stampeders with an interception that clinched the Grey Cup for Calgary in 2018.
Roberson was a West Division and CFL all-star in 2019 before signing with the NFL's Chicago Bears that year.
The Stampeders nominated him for the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie in 2018 and Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2019.
In 32 regular-season games for Calgary, Roberson compiled 95 tackles including four tackles for loss.
He had 10 interceptions, including one for a touchdown, 18 knockdowns, two forced fumbles. Roberson returned one of his two fumble recoveries 93 yards for a touchdown.
He attended training camps with the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 and 2017 before joining Calgary.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.
