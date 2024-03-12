Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko out 'week-to-week' with lower-body injury

The Vancouver Canucks say Thatcher Demko will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

The all-star goaltender was hurt in the second period of Saturday's 5-0 drubbing of the Winnipeg Jets and went directly down the tunnel during a television timeout.

Backup netminder Casey DeSmith finished the game for the Canucks (42-17-7).

Head coach Rick Tocchet said following Tuesday's practice Demko will be sidelined “week-to-week.” He would not divulge further injury details.

Arturs Silovs, summoned under emergency conditions from Vancouver's American Hockey League affiliate in Abbotsford, B.C., joined the Canucks for Tuesday's on-ice session.

In a corresponding move to clear salary cap space, the team announced forward Dakota Joshua, out since Feb. 13 with a hand injury, has been retroactively placed on long-term injured reserve.

Demko boasts a 34-13-2 record, .917 save percentage and 2.47 goals-against average to go along with five shutouts in 2023-24 - a stat line that's helped push Vancouver atop the Western Conference standings.

The 28-year-old earned his league-leading 34th win of the season Saturday and was named one of the NHL's three stars of the week.

The Canucks host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024.