All-Star jersey, key to Houston and diamond tie clip: Here are some of Gordie Howe’s personal effects up for auction

The personal effects of Gordie and Mark Howe are up for auction at the NHL Auctions website. Here are some noteworthy items that might catch a hockey connoisseur's eye.

Gordie Howe Game-Worn 1977 WHA All-Star Jersey

This jersey is billed as a "tremendous opportunity to own a piece of hockey history." Gordie Howe wore it during the 1977 World Hockey Association All-Star Game in Hartford, CT. This was Howe's fourth season in the WHA and his last with the Houston Aeros, where he starred with his sons Mark and Marty.

The current bid is $5,300 USD.

Gordie Howe's 1942 Saskatoon Lions Midget Champions Plaque

Before Howe became a hockey legend, he developed his skills in the Saskatchewan minor league system, the listing says.

"A 14-year-old Gordie Howe was awarded this antique wooden plaque along with other members of the 1942 Saskatoon Lions for their midget championship win."

It has a few loose pieces, but has been with the Howe family ever since.

The current bid is $500.

Gordie Howe's Detroit Red Wings Stick Tie-Clip w/Diamond

This tie clip was once worn by Howe himself. In the shape of a hockey stick, it also displays a Detroit Red Wings logo with a diamond in the center.

The current bid is $1,000 USD.

Gordie Howe Upper Deck Trading Card Original Artwork - Limited Edition 1/1

This painting of Howe was commissioned by Upper Deck for use on the 2011-12 Parkhurst Champions trading card #133. It was created on 13-inch by 15-inch canvas paper.

The current bid is $1,500 USD.

Gordie Howe's Key to the City of Houston

Mr. Hockey received a hero's welcome when he joined the WHA's Houston Aeros. This two-inch key was presented to Howe as a welcome gift by Houston Mayor Louie Welch. Howe led the Aeros to back-to-back Avco Cups in 1974 and 1975.

The current bid is $200.

Ken Dryden Autographed Montreal Canadiens Puck

The Howes were apparently collectors themselves. Among the listed items is a Montreal Canadiens puck autographed by Ken Dryden.

"Bid on this rare Montreal Canadiens puck that has been autographed by NHL legend Ken Dryden. Dryden signatures are scarce, this is a unique opportunity," the listing says.

The current bid is $474 USD.