Flames were observed coming from the front windows and doors of a Chatham-Kent apartment fire Wednesday morning when crews arrived.

Stations 7 of Chatham south and 8 of Thamesville attended 8 Victoria Street in Thamesville around 10:25 a.m. for a working fire in a lower apartment unit.

The crews performed a quick lockdown of the fire containing the blaze to the main unit.

Firefighters led searched of the building’s other units and checked for fire extension but nothing was found.

Chatham Fire and Emergency Services says all tenants were able to escape the building without injury.

The property owner was assessed at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Chatham-Kent fire inspector Scott Sproule attended to investigate and found the cause and origin of the fire was careless smoking material near combustibles which was on the mattress.

The damage from the building fire is estimated at $100,000.