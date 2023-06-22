All that glitters may be stolen jewelry
Over $500,000 in stolen jewelry has been recovered.
York Regional Police are asking for the public’s help locating the rightful owners of a large stash of jewelry they have recovered.
Police say two women were allegedly involved in distraction thefts and robberies within York Region.
Driving an SUV, the two young women would approach seniors and begin a conversation. During the interactions, police say the women would replace the victims' real jewelry with cheap costume jewelry.
In some instances, they used force and assaulted the victims when attempting to remove the jewelry.
On June 5, police charged two 26-year-old Toronto women and seized more than $500,000 in stolen jewelry.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Now investigators are hoping the victims come forward to collect their items.
Police believe the pair worked throughout the GTA and Hamilton areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
-
Here are the road closures in downtown Ottawa for Canada DayWellington Street, the Portage Bridge and other roads in downtown Ottawa will be closed to vehicles on Canada Day.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in OttawaThe amount of money Ottawa residents needed to earn to buy a new home dropped $4,670 in May compared to a year ago, as the average cost for a new home dropped more than $60,000 in Ottawa.
-
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia cityThe owner of the Wagner private military contractor made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet on Friday, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defence minister.
-
'The offences were horrendous': B.C man loses appeal of sentence for sexual abuse of foster childrenA B.C. man convicted of sexually abusing boys in his care for more than 10 years while he was a foster parent has lost an appeal of his sentence.
-
'More people in emergency than we’ve ever had before’: Province responds to record rates of patients leaving hospital ERs without being seenB.C.'s premier and minister of health say they are focusing on healthcare measures intended to reduce wait times at hospital emergency departments after CTV News reported the rate has reached a historic high on the Lower Mainland.
-
N.S. establishes Canada’s first panel examining environment racismA panel of community members, lawyers and other experts is looking into why unsafe and unpleasant living conditions more common in and around Nova Scotia’s racialized communities.
-
P.E.I. is mourning the loss of political trailblazer Marion ReidP.E.I. trailblazer Marion Reid, who died this week at 94, is being remembered for the major role she played in shattering glass ceilings in Island politics.
-
The new community garden space in St. JamesA new community garden in St. James is growing not only food, but relationships as well.
-
'N' driver fined for deadly accident in Abbotsford“This was a tragic, horrible situation.” That’s how a judge in provincial court in Abbotsford described the death of a mother of two who was hit and killed by an “N” driver.