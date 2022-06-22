'All these Cape Bretoners in one spot': Songwriters' circle set for Cape Smokey

Ski Cape Smokey in Cape Breton announced it will be host to a summer concert series, called Smokey Sessions, next month.

The concert is scheduled for July 29 and is expected to be the biggest on-stage performance in Ingonish history.

The first of three concerts will have Gordie Sampson and Jimmy Rankin headlining the show, joined by Breagh Isabel and Dave Sampson representing the next generation of Cape Breton song-writing powerhouses.

"It's crazy that we got all of these people together," said Sara Bryden, the marketing and public relations director for Cape Smokey Holdings, Ltd. in Ingonish, N.S. “All of these Cape Bretoners in one spot, in the middle of the summer, in Ingonish."

For concerts two and three, the lineup is just as good.

“We have Carmen Townsend opening up the night, and the Brian Cathcart Trio. So, three of the guys from Pretty Archie are going to close the night and keep the party going," Bryden said.

Breagh Isabel is now a well-established artist, but remembers working with Gordie Sampson at his songwriters' camp in Ingonish when she was growing up.

She says playing with him again in the Highlands will be like coming full-circle.

"That’s going to be a great songwriters’ circle and any excuse to get back to Ingonish in the summertime is one I’m going to take for sure," Isabel said. "It’ll be nice to be back in the place where Dave (Sampson) and I started making music together, and Gordie is such a good mentor.”

The concerts are also expected to be a summer showcase for Cape Smokey, which has had millions of dollars worth of renovations and upgrades in recent years.

“The gondola rides up the mountain are apparently the best views on the island, so that’s going to be really beautiful," Isabel said. “And it sounds like the stage is in a natural sort of amphitheatre.”

Bryden says $65 will get you a lawn seat for the concert and a gondola pass. She adds people are also encouraged to come and make a day out of it.

"Then everyone can hopefully have a great beach day and hang out in Ingonish and the area the next day, and make a great summer weekend out of it," she said.

The concert, which starts at 7 p.m., will be outdoors, rain or shine.

Gondola rides will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.