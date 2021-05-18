'All they had to do was ask': Glace Bay Food Bank works to restock shelves after several items stolen

The Glace Bay Food Bank Society in Glace Bay, N.S. is looking for help restocking their shelves after their building was broken into and several items were stolen.

The incident, which was caught on surveillance camera, happened on Saturday between 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Surveillance camera footage appears to show two women and one man making their way onto the property during a time that the food bank was closed.

Kimberly McPherson is the garden coordinator at the food bank. She says she has spent years caring for the garden.

"It's like someone breaking into your home and you can feel your blood pressure going right through the roof," said McPherson.

McPherson says she was outraged when she learned that the garden was targeted.

"When I arrived Monday, I opened the gate to go in the garden and I could see gaping holes where memorial flowers we had planted for some volunteers who had passed on," said McPherson.

Michelle Kalbhenn is the coordinator of the Glace Bay Food Bank Society. She says, after watching security video of the incident, the extent of how much was taken became clearer.

Kalbhenn says, along with items from the garden, vegetables and food donations were also stolen.

She says there was also an attempt made to break in to the food bank's greenhouse, which was locked at the time.

A community cupboard named in memory of Jaycee Tracey – a 4-year-old Glace Bay girl who died of meningococcal septicemia two years ago– was also targeted.

"The community was just outraged at the fact people were stealing from the food bank," said Kalbhenn.

Pictures of the incident have been posted on the food bank's social media account in hopes someone from the public will recognize the individuals.

According to those working at the food bank, the posts on social media have gained a lot of traction with people trying to help however they can.

"The food is needed and normallywe're able to show people how to grow their own food," said Kalbhenn. "We give flowers away. We give transplants of tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, everything you can think of. All they had to do was ask."

Cape Breton Regional Police has not confirmed if the people shown in the video are suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.